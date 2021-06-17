Over the years, Liverpool have tormented defenses with their dynamic trio of Mane, Salah and Firmino. However, last season, they were not consistent and Klopp needs to revamp the attack, especially to improve the depth.

In such a scenario, reports indicate the Reds are plotting a move to sign Swedish international Alexander Isak.

News – Liverpool prepared to bid to sign £51.5million star – Report

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are interested in signing the 21-year-old forward, who has a release clause of 70 million euros in his contract with Real Sociedad.

The Spanish news source have reported that the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Roma are looking at the youngster as well but so far, the La Liga side have not received any formal offer.

On the other hand, Noticias de Gipuzkoa claim that Liverpool plot signing of the Isak to replace Roberto Firmino at Anfield. The 19-time English champions have followed the player closely for a while and Jurgen Klopp thinks that he can spearhead the attack.

Firmino will turn 30 in October and he had the worst season of his career last term. The Selecao star only managed to score 9 goals in all competitions and sooner rather than later, he should be replaced.

The former Hoffenheim forward’s current deal at Anfield will expire in 2023 and he is earning around £180,000-a-week (The Telegraph).

Isak was in top form for Real Sociedad in the last campaign, the speedy forward directly contributed in 19 goals in 30 starts in the La Liga. He is currently with the national side for the European Championships and was highly impressive in the opening group game vs Spain.

Next up, Sweden will face Slovakia in the second fixture and we can expect the youngster to start again. In your view, who should Liverpool sign to replace Bobby?