Liverpool badly need a midfielder, who would regularly score goals and provide assists to share the burden with our front three.

The name of Florian Neuhaus has been in the lime light for some time and the latest reports suggest that a solid move is expected from the Merseysiders.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to secure £26million signing

Few days back, German journalist Florian Plettenberg tweeted that Anfield boss, Jurgen Klopp, is interested in signing the 24-year-old star, who would cost more than 40 million euros (£34million+) from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Now, the Sport1 reporter has claimed that a concrete offer from Liverpool is expected to arrive for the German international, whose future will be decided after the conclusion of the Euro 2020.

Our key midfielders, Thiago and Wijnaldum, were not able to provide ample support in the attacking third last term. The Dutch international scored 3 goals in all competitions and the Spanish international only scored a single goal. Moreover, the duo failed to provide even a single assist.

On the other hand, Neuhaus directly contributed in 16 goals (8 goals and 8 assists) in all competitions for Monchengladbach.

The 6-capped international is currently with the senior national squad at the European Championships. He was an unused substitute in the opening group stage contest vs France that the World Champions won 1-0. Germany will face Portugal tomorrow.

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to improve their central midfield this summer?