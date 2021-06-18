As per recent reports going on in the media, Swedish international Alexander Isak is on the radar at Anfield.

Yesterday, Mundo Deportivo reported that the Reds are looking to sign the Real Sociedad center forward to improve their strike-force for next season.

As per the latest update provided by AS today (news image provided below), Liverpool and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have gone crazy about the 21-year-old striker and they are closely following him with an intention to get his signing done.

The famous Spanish media outlet have claimed that most recently, the Merseysiders have entered the auction to lure Isak.

It is stated that the youngster has got a high release clause of £60million in his contract but clubs like Liverpool, who have the financial power to spend big on transfers, could agree such a fee to secure his signing.

The 23-capped international scored 17 goals in 34 La Liga games for Sociedad last season, on the other hand, our first choice forward, Roberto Firmino, only managed to find the net 9 times in 36 appearances in the Premier League.

Over the years, our front three have scored a lot of goals and created regular chances but last season, we missed a number of clear cut chances in front of goal. To solve that problem, a clinical out and out No.9 is required at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool agree £60million fee to sign Alexander Isak?