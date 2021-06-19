Liverpool have quality attackers on their flanks in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah but they lack depth. No one is good enough to provide cover in their absence or when they are not in form.

Therefore, the Reds are in the market for a top winger and reports suggest that they are looking to sign Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool consider making a move to hire the services of the Italian international, who has been in top form for both the club and the country.

The Italian news outlet have mentioned that the 26-year-old right winger, who is valued at 50 million euros (£42.8million), could be heading to the Premier League. It is stated that so far, no formal offers have been made by Liverpool and other interested clubs but they could arrive soon.

Last season, our best attacker was Mohamed Salah, who managed to score 31 goals in all competitions under the management of Jurgen Klopp. He is irreplaceable at Anfield. Our second choice right winger is Xherdan Shaqiri, who has mostly warmed the bench in the last two seasons and is not good enough not cover for the Egyptian superstar.

Berardi was in red hot form for Sassuolo last term. He started 28 fixtures and directly contributed in 25 goals in the Serie A (17 goals and 8 assists). On the other hand, he has been brilliant for Italy in the Euro 2020 as well.

The four time World Champions defeated Turkey and Switzerland to book their place in the KO stages of the competition. In both the fixtures, the 13-capped attacker was the star to set up the opening goal.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £42.8million to sign Domenico Berardi in the summer transfer window?