Liverpool could secure £20million midfielder signing, unlikely to be scared off – Report

Liverpool need to replace Gini Wijnaldum this summer and they are linked with several top midfielders. The latest name in the focus is that of John McGinn.

If reports are to be believed then the Reds could move to secure £20million signing of the Aston Villa midfielder.

News – Liverpool could submit formal offer to sign £42.8million attacker – Report

According to an exclusive story covered by The Sunday Post (news image provided below) earlier today, Liverpool have joined the race to hire the services of the Scottish international.

The Scottish media outlet have mentioned that Villa would want at least £20million to sell the 26-year-old and the Merseysiders are unlikely to be scared off the asking price.

The former St.Mirren FC player was in top form for the Birmingham based side in the last campaign. In 37 Premier League appearances, he directly contributed in 9 goals (3 goals and 6 assists).

Against Liverpool, at Villa Park, McGinn scored a goal and set up another to help his team earn all three points. On the other hand, he provided an assist at Anfield as well but Jurgen Klopp’s men won that contest thanks to a late strike from Alexander-Arnold.

The 35-capped international is one of the most important members of Dean Smith’s squad. Last year, he was valued at around £50million (via talkSPORT), and back in December, he signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025. Therefore, in my view, the asking price of £20million mentioned by The Sunday Post does not make much sense.

The ex Hibernian midfielder is currently at the European Championships and in the first two games, Scotland have only earned a single point (without scoring any goal). Therefore, they would have to beat 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia to have any chance of qualifying for the KO stages.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign John McGinn? Is he good enough to replace Wijanldum at Anfield?