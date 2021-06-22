Liverpool are in search of a quality finisher and a top player like Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with them recently.

Last month, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Reds have made contact with the agent to hire the services of the Fiorentina center forward this summer.

On the other hand, in April, Sport MediaSet also talked about the interest from the Anfield club and claimed that it would take a fee of 60 million euros (£51.3million) to get his signing done.

Recently, Technical Director at Lecce, Pantaleo Corvino, who lured Vlahovic to Fiorentina, has backed the 21-year-old to agree a move to Liverpool or any other top club. Corvino thinks that the Serbian international has got the quality to progress in his career and play for a big side like the Reds. He stated (Tutto Sport via Sport Witness):

“Vlahovic is a starter. Quality has no age. Vlahovic could now play as a center forward for both Juventus and Liverpool or Tottenham”

In the last 12 league appearances, the youngser directly contributed in 13 goals to help the Viola survive relegation last term. Overall, he found the net 21 times in 34 Serie A starts for the Italian club.

Brazilian international, Roberto Firmino, has mainly played as the first choice forward for Liverpool under the management of Jurgen Klopp and over the years, his goal-scoring form has not improved at all. In fact, last season, he only managed to score 9 goals in the Premier League.

Reports suggest that reigning PL champions Man City have already submitted a mammoth bid to sign Kane (Sky Sports) in order to replace Aguero. To challenge the Sky Blues for the title next season, the Reds need to spend to lure a quality striker. Do you think, they should splash £51.3million to sign Dusan Vlahovic?