If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are linked with a versatile playmaker in the form of Porto star Otavio.

According to a story covered by Correio da Manha earlier in the day, the likes of Liverpool, Spanish side Valencia and Italian club Fiorentina are interested in hiring the services of the 26-year-old attacker.

The famous Portuguese source have revealed that the attacking midfielder’s current contract with the Primeira Liga giants will expire in the summer of 2025 and it has a huge clause of 60 million euros. However, it is stated that there is a clause in the deal that allows him to leave this month for just 40 million euros (£34.2m).

CdM claim that Otavio would welcome the likes of Viola and Los Che but Liverpool attract him the most and he is tempted to agree a move to Anfield.

The Brazilian star is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in multiple offensive and midfield positions. Naturally, he is a central attacking midfielder but last season, Porto mostly utilized him on the left side of the midfield. He has even played on the right flank and as a central midfielder if needed.

In all competitions, the South American player featured in 42 games for the Liga Nos side last season and directly contributed in 17 goals (Transfermarkt).

Otavio has played 188 games for Porto overall and he has won every major domestic prize in Portugal. So, he should leave the club to progress in his career.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has already improved the defense by signing Ibrahima Konate. However, the German manager still needs to strengthen the depth of the attack and replace Gini Wijnaldum in the center of the park.

In your view, should Liverpool spend £34.2m to sign Otavio from FC Porto before the end of this month?