Liverpool ready to agree huge terms to sign £300,000-a-week star – Reporter

Liverpool have done brilliantly with the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino over the years but last season, their front three were inconsistent and the Reds did not have anyone good enough to cover for them.

Diogo Jota was a great signing but the Portugal international spent a lot of time on the treatment table in the last campaign. If reports in the media are anything to go by then once again, the name of Kylian Mbappe is on the radar at Anfield.

According to Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are seriously interested in securing the French international and are ready to agree huge terms to get his signing done.

The Italian reporter has claimed that it would take a fee worth in excess of 100 million euros to hire the services of the Paris Saint-Germain star, who will be out of contract in 12 months.

On the other hand, Marca have reported that Liverpool have made contact to inquire about the 22-year-old but the Reds do not have ample funds and they would have to sell before securing key signings.

The Spanish news outlet have claimed that the 19-time English champions are preparing for the long term future and could include Salah or Mane in a swap deal to hire the services of Mbappe.

The Les Bleus attacker is already earning a huge salary of £300,000-a-week (Le Parisien). The question is, can Liverpool offer him more than his current wages? At the moment, the highest earner at Anfield is Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, who takes home around £200,000-a-week (The Mail).

So, in all fairness, Klopp would have to break the club’s pay structure to sign Mbappe. Moreover, Liverpool would have to break the club transfer record as well. In April, (Le Parisien) reported that the World Cup winning star could be captured for a fee of 120 million euros (£103million). Our current record signing is Van Dijk, who joined the side in a deal worth £75million back in 2018 (The Guardian).

The former Monaco man has won every major prize in French football but PSG have so far failed win the Champions League. Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in Europe. Can they convince the youngster to join? Can they really afford him?