Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a return to Liverpool perhaps ever since he moved away from Anfield. The grass did not turn out to be greener in Spain and once again, reports suggests that he wants to come back.

According to Sport (press image provided below), Barcelona find themselves in a complicated situation as far as the Brazilian international is concerned. The playmaker, who recently turned 29, has got options on the table but Barca will find it hard to get a decent amount of cash from his sale because he was mostly injured last term.

News – £34.2m playmaker tempted to agree Liverpool move – Report

Coutinho’s current deal with the Catalan giants will expire in 2023 and the Spanish source claim it would be impossible to get around 60 million euros from his sale.

The Spanish side do not want to sell him for cheap, so they might send him on loan again or Ronald Koeman, who likes the Samba player, might even opt to keep him at the club for next season.

As far as the transfer options are concerned, Sport claim that Italian champions Inter Milan want to bring him back but would only accept a loan deal with an option to purchase. Similarly, in the Premier League, Leicester City would also like to secure the signature of the South American on loan. However, Coutinho’s prime wish is to secure a return to Liverpool.

It is stated that the 63-capped international’s big dream is to re-sign for the Anfield club but the doors to move back have been closed by manager Jurgen Klopp, who does not have the Brazilian in his plans.

The £240,000-a-week player (The Mirror) became a superstar under the German boss and since leaving Liverpool, he has not been able to progress. He flopped in his first season with Barcelona, then played as a bench warmer on loan with Bayern Munich and last season, he was mainly on the treatment table.

The former Nerazzurri attacker only made 12 appearances in the La Liga (8 starts), scored 2 goals and provided as many assists under the management of Dutch boss, Koeman.

Liverpool have done well without him but they do need a natural central attacking midfielder to improve their offense. In your view, should Klopp opt to bring Philippe Coutinho back?