Liverpool need to sign a natural out and out center forward in the summer transfer window to improve their strike-force and they are consistently linked with Alexander Isak.

According to a recent report covered by AS (press image provided below), the Swedish international’s top performances at the European Championships have not gone un-noticed in the Premier League and the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the youngster.

News – Liverpool ready to agree huge terms to sign £300,000-a-week star – Reporter

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that the 21-year-old striker’s current contract with Villareal will expire in three years time and it has a huge release clause of 70 million euros (£60million).

AS claim that the only way the Yellow Submarine would allow their prized asset to leave this summer is if his £60million release clause it is met. It is further mentioned that Liverpool and other PL suitors have the economic power to meet the asking price to get his signing done.

Isak started 30 games in the La Liga for the El Madrigal outfit last season and scored 17 goals. He has been in top form for Sweden at the European Championships. He has not found the net in the competition as yet but his overall game has been top class.

In the final group game vs Poland, the 25-capped international set up the opening goal of the contest that Sweden went on to win 3-2. Tomorrow, they will face Ukraine in the first KO round of the tournament and Isak will be in the lime light.

At Anfield, Firmino only managed to score 9 goals in the Premier League. The Brazilian star is not a clinical finisher and same is the case with Diogo Jota, who is not natural center forward.

Divock Origi scored some important goals in the 2018-19 campaign but in the last two seasons, he has mainly warmed the bench and it is time to offload him.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £60million to sign Alexander Isak this summer?