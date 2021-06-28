Liverpool have heavily relied on world class wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for goals over the years but they lack depth and do not have a single player, who can cover in case their African duo are out of form or absent.

Takumi Minamino can play on the flanks but he was mostly utilized in the False No.9 role and did not do well. So, he was loaned out to the Saints for the second half of the last campaign.

On the other hand, Xherdan Shaqiri was a useful super sub in the 2018-19 campaign but in the last two seasons, he has mainly warmed the bench or spent time on the treatment table.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are linked with a proven winger, who has the quality and experience to largely improve the attacking department, especially the wide attacking positions. The player in the focus is Kinglsey Coman.

According to German journalist, Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are seriously interested in signing the French international and they are currently in talks with his representatives.

The Sport1 reporter has further stated that new Bayern Munich boss, Julian Nagelsmann, wants to hold on to the star, who netted the Champions League winning goal last year, but the dilemma is that Coman’s dad wants him to move to England.

The 26-year-old winger, who can effectively play on either flank, is one of the fastest players around and he has won every major prize with the Bavarians. In the last campaign, the £198,000-a-week star (Sport Bild (via Sport Witness) featured in 39 games for the German giants and directly contributed in 23 goals in all competitions.

Salah and Mane will turn 30 next year and soon Jurgen Klopp should think about the future. In such a scenario, someone as good as Coman, who is in his peak years, would be a quality addition.

Have your say – Should the Reds splash the cash to sign the ex Juventus player in the summer transfer window?