Liverpool need to improve the quality and depth of their offense and as per reports, they are linked with a Brazilian attacking midfielder in the form of Otavio.

According to A Bola, Liverpool have advanced with force to swiftly sign the South American star from FC Porto. Jurgen Klopp rates the player highly and wants to hire his services.

The renowned Portuguese media outlet have claimed that the 26-year-old’s current deal will expire in 2025 and it has a release clause of 60 million euros (£51million). However, there is a provision in his contract that would allow him to leave for a fee of 40 million euros this month.

So, Liverpool want to act fast and they have only one day to secure his signing for a reduced fee.

However, another Portuguese news source in the form of O Jogo (press image provided below) have reported that Otavio is currently in quarantine after returning from Brazil and it is almost impossible for the deal to materialize before 30th June. Therefore, Porto will avoid selling him for cheap and the clause of £51million will become the reference point.

It is further stated that manager Sergio Conceicao does not want to lose Otavio and only an irrefutable proposal would force the Liga Nos giants to accept his departure.

In the last campaign, Otavio featured in multiple midfield and attacking positions, scored 5 goals and also provided 12 assists in all competitions for the Primeira Liga club.

Last week, Correio da Manha reported that several clubs are interested in luring the attacker but his preference is to move to the Anfield club. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days.