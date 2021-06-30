Liverpool offer £34.4million deal to sign star – Report

Last night, we covered a report (via O Jogo) claiming that Liverpool want to hire the services of Otavio, whose 40 million euros clause will expire tonight.

As far as the latest update is concerned, Liverpool have offered a deal worth 40 million euros (£34.4million) to sign the Brazilian. The Reds have not proposed a straight cash deal, instead, they have offered a player as well.

According to A Bola, the Merseysiders have put forward a proposal involving 23 million euros cash and the permanent transfer of Marko Grujic to Porto in order to sign Otavio this summer. The Anfield club value the Serbian international at around 17 million euros (Jornal de Noticias).

The Portuguese source have mentioned that the Liga Nos side do not want Grujic, who spent the last season on loan with Porto, as part of the deal. They are adamant and intend to get £34.4million in cash to sell Otavio.

Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing for Liverpool but the former Red Star Belgrade player has mainly spent time on loan with different clubs and so far, he has only made 16 appearances for the Reds’ senior team. Therefore, he is not required at Anfield and it is time to permanently sell him.

The Dragons mainly utilized the 25-year-old as their main defensive midfielder last term. On the other hand, 26-year-old Otavio played in the central/attacking midfield and directly contributed in 17 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

With just a couple of hours remaining in the day, it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool would be able to sign the South American star by activating the clause of £34.4million. From tomorrow, July 01, Otavio will have a release clause of 60 million euros.

Jurgen Klopp has already reinforced his backline by luring Ibrahima Konate and now he needs to improve the midfield by replacing Wijnaldum and add depth to the attack as well.

