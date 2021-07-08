Liverpool have been linked with Serbian international and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for some time and the versatile midfielder is once again in the lime light.

Last month, we covered a report (via Il Messagero) claiming that the Merseysiders are prepared to make an offer to sign the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Transfer: Liverpool make contact to sign £94million playmaker – Move could be secured

More recently, Calcio Mercato have reported that so far, no move has been made but Liverpool have made some phone calls and they would be ready to offer around 70-80 million euros to hire the services of the former Genk player.

However, the Italian news source have mentioned that president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, is looking to get a fee of 100 million euros (£85million) to sell Milinkovic-Savic, whose current contract with the Italian side will expire in 2024.

This means that Liverpool might have to break their transfer record to get his signing done. The current record signing at Anfield is Dutch international, Virgil van Dijk, who was hired from Southampton for a mammoth fee of £75million in the winter transfer window of 2018 (The Guardian).

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most important members at Lazio and he was won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup with them. The 21-capped international can play anywhere in the midfield and last season, he scored 8 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for the Biancocelesti.

Calcio Mercato claim that the midfielder’s dream is to move to Real Madrid but the Bernabeu outfit have not shown any interest in the player as yet.

Liverpool lack a creative player in the center of the park who would be able to regularly score and create goals and take some burden off our attackers. Our top scoring midfielder last term was Curtis Jones and he only found the net 4 times in all competitions (just once in the PL).

Do you think Jurgen Klopp should break the bank to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?