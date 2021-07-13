Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe’s future has been up in the air for quite some time, it is still not resolved and he could end up leaving the dethroned Ligue 1 champions this summer.

The Les Bleus star will be out of contract in less than two months and the French club pressing to extend his stay at the Parc de Princes.

Les Bleus legend, Emmanuel Petit, who won the FIFA World Cup 1998 and the UEFA European Championships 2000 with his nation, has backed Mbappe to secure a move to Liverpool if he opts to leave PSG.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player told Goal.com:

“There are so few clubs in the world that can afford to pay his wages so it’s possible that if he did leave he would come to the Premier League. The best fit for him might be Liverpool.”

The 22-year-old star has won every major domestic prize with the Paris based side over the years but he is yet to win the biggest prize in the continent i.e. UEFA Champions League. The Parisiens lost in the final in 2020 and in the semis last term and they have already lured the likes of Ramos and Hakimi to strengthen the squad for next season.

Last term, the former Monaco star featured in 47 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side and directly contributed in 53 goals (42 goals and 11 assists) but he could not help Pochettino’s team retain the title. The World Cup winning star had an average Euro 2020 campaign. He failed to score a single goal in the competition and missed the decisive penalty in the shootout defeat vs Switzerland.

Mbappe is currently earning around 18 million euros a season i.e. £295,000-a-week (Le Parisien). The question is, can Liverpool afford his wages?

Last month, Rudy Galetti claimed that the Merseysiders are prepared to agree huge terms to sign the French star. It must be remembered that the at the moment, the top grosser at Anfield is Salah and he earns around £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).