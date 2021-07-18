Liverpool have been stuck with Marko Grujic for years. The Serbian international was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing for the Reds but he has never got a fair chance at the club.

In the last campaign, he spent a successful season on loan with FC Porto and reports indicate that the Dragons want to sign him permanently this summer.

News – Liverpool ready £40million bid to finally sign star who wants Anfield move – Report

According to a report covered by O Jogo today (news image provided below), the player has returned to Liverpool and is part of their pre-season squad but the Merseysiders want to sell him in the transfer window.

The famous Portuguese source have stated that the Reds intend to earn around 15 million euros (£13million) from the sale of the former Red Star Belgrade midfielder. The mentioned valuation is considered very high by the Primeira Liga giants.

However, Porto are optimistic that the deal could happen. It is stated that Grujic established himself in Portugal last season and he himself wants to sign for the Liga Nos side, who are prepared to wait until the end of the window to get his signing done. However, they may face competition from PSV Eindhoven.

O Jogo state that Liverpool are interested in Donyell Malen and they have offered Marco Grujic as a bargaining chip to sign the Dutch forward in a swap deal. Klopp needs a natural out and out goalscorer and the 22-year-old striker was in red hot form for PSV last season.

The Netherlands forward, who could cost around £25million (90min), started 26 league games for the Eredivisie club in the last campaign and directly contributed in no fewer than 27 goals (19 goals and 7 assists).

Grujic, who has also played on loan with the likes of Hertha Berlin, has only started 5 games for Liverpool in all competitions (16 appearances in total). He must be offloaded on a permanent basis this term.

In your view, should Liverpool finally get rid of him to sign Donyell Malen this summer?