Liverpool must improve the quality and depth of their squad by securing key signings this summer. More importantly, Jurgen Klopp must hold on to all of his stars present in the current team.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are prepared to agree fresh terms with their leader, Jordan Henderson.

According to Mirror Sport, Liverpool are set to open talks to secure a new deal with the skipper, who is absolutely loved by the Anfield faithful.

The England international joined the Merseysiders when legendary Kenny Dalglish was in charge of the club and took over the captain’s armband when Steven Gerrard left the club in 2015. Since then, Henderson has been highly influential for us, especially under the management of Klopp.

In 2019, under his leadership, we won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Moreover, he lifted our maiden Premier League title (19th overall) last year.

Therefore, it will be fair to say that Hendo deserves a new deal that could see him end his career at Anfield. Unfortunately, last season, the former Sunderland midfielder spent a lot of time on the injury table after undergoing groin surgery and missed the majority of the second half of the campaign.

However, he did take part in the European Championships for England and made five appearances in the tournament under Gareth Southgate. He is on a vacation at the moment and should return in time before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Henderson’s current contract with the Reds will expire in the summer of 2023 and as per reports, the Three Lions star earns a salary of £140,000-a-week (Mirror Sport).

