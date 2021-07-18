Liverpool have over-relied on Salah, Mane and Firmino over the years and they need to improve the quality and depth of the attack this summer.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then a versatile playmaker in the form of Antoine Griezmann is linked with the Merseysiders.

According to an exclusive story covered by 90min, the agent of the French international has made contact with Liverpool and other PL clubs to let them know that the attacker can be lured for cheap this summer.

The former Atletico Madrid star is linked with a move away from Barcelona, who paid £107million to sign him but now, he is available for a reduced fee.

The Les Bleus star is naturally a secondary striker but he can effectively play on either flank and even as a center forward if needed. Griezmann was a superstar with the Rojiblancos but just like Dembele and Coutinho, he has not been consistent since moving to the Nou Camp.

The 30-year-old star’s current contract with the Catalan giants will expire in 2024 and he earns a salary of 17 million euros per season i.e. around £280,000-a-week (Marca). 90min claim that the La Liga giants want to take his wages off the books.

Last season, the ex Real Sociedad playmaker featured in 51 games for Barca under the management of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, scored 20 goals and also provided 13 assists. He was arguably their best player in the Copa Del Rey. The 94-capped international started 5 games and directly contributed in 7 goals to help his team win the competition.

Griezmann was a key member of the France squad that lifted the World Cup in 2018 but he was not able to showcase his top form at the recently concluded European Championships. Deschamps’ men were knocked out in the Round of 16 and the veteran star only managed to score 1 goal in 4 appearances (0 assists).

The Barcelona man has the quality and experience to improve the attack at Anfield but he will turn 31 next year and ideally, Klopp should sign a young attacker who would be able to serve the club in the long run.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen their attack this summer?