Liverpool have been interested in signing German international and Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus for quite some time and the latest reports indicate that the Reds still want to hire his services.

According to a story covered by Sport1, Jurgen Klopp definitely wants to secure the signing of the creative midfielder and has made this clear after holding talks.

However, the famous German news source have mentioned that there are certain obstacles in the way of the Liverpool boss to hire the services of Neuhaus.

The Merseysiders have an overcrowded midfield department even after the departure of Goerginio Wijnaldum and Marko Grujic. The Anfield club have versatile stars like Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, veteran James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and captain Jordan Henderson.

In such a scenario, the Reds have ample quality and depth in the center of the park and Sport1 claim that there is no place for the 24-year-old Kaiser in the squad.

On the other hand, it is stated that the six-time European Champions do not have enough money to afford the signing of Neuhaus, who is going to cost around 40 million euros (£34million). Moreover, the player is completely relaxed, he knows that the Reds are interested but after holding talks with the Bundesliga side, he is prepared to stay.

The central midfielder featured in 33 league games for Monchengladbach in the last campaign and directly contributed in 12 goals (6 goals and 6 assists). He made 4 appearances in the DFB-Pokal, scored 2 goals and provided as many assists.

For the senior national side, so far, the 6-capped star has started 3 games and found the net twice. He was part of Joachim Low’s squad at the European Championships but was an unused substitute.

Liverpool do need to replace Wijnaldum and they do need a creative player in the center of the park as well. In your view, should they splash £34million to sign Florian Neuhaus?