Liverpool have been linked with Portuguese international Renato Sanches for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Back in December 2020, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the Reds made contact with agent Jorge Mendes to hire the services of his client in the winter transfer window. However, the Seleccao star stayed with Lille and won the Ligue 1 title.

News – Liverpool have moved in to sign £34million play breaker – Report

Last month, renowned journalist Rudy Galetti revealed that clubs such as Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan are interested in luring the versatile midfielder but Liverpool are in pole position to secure his signature in this summer transfer window.

As far as the latest update is concerned, well-known media outlet, L’Equipe, have published a story today and stated that it would require a fee of at least 35 million euros (£29.8million) for the Reds and other suitors to finally sign the 23-year-old. The French club need to sell him to cover losses.

Sanches was a star at Benfica and he was a key member of the senior national squad that lifted the European Championships trophy back in 2016. He was also impressive at Euro 2020. However, he has not been able to do well consistently at the club level since leaving the Primeira Liga.

At Bayern Munich, the energetic midfielder was mainly a bench warmer. At Swansea (on loan), he flopped in the Premier League and even with Lille, he has been in and out of the starting XI due to inconsistent form and fitness issues.

Last season, in the title-winning campaign, the 30-capped international only started 14 league games under the management of Christophe Galtier, scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists. He was mostly on the treatment table due to muscle and hamstring concerns.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp needs to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who was without doubt the fittest player in the squad. So, in my view, it does not make any sense to replace the Dutchman with an injury-prone player like Renato Sanches.

Even at the moment, the £29.8million-rated player is out with a thigh injury and that is why he is not taking part in tonight’s Trophee des Champions clash vs PSG. In your view, who should Liverpool sign to improve their midfield?