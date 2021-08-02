Liverpool suffered big time last season mainly because their senior central defenders such as Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez were out with long-term injuries.

The stars have returned to full fitness and have taken part in the pre-season fixtures. Moreover, the Reds have further strengthened their backline by hiring the services of French central defender, Ibrahima Konate.

News – Favorites Liverpool told £29.8million would finally get signing done

Still, the Merseysiders are linked with center backs and once again, the name of Serbian international Nikola Milenkovic is in the focus.

According to Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), the Fiorentina star will be out of contract in just over 10 months and he has shown no willingness to extend his stay at the club. In such a scenario, there are several suitors who are looking to sign him and one of them is Liverpool.

Back in May, CdS reported that the Florence-based club are looking to get at least 35 million euros (£30million) from the sale of the star defender.

Now, the renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the Reds are very attentive to the situation and could wait until the end of the summer transfer window to get the cheapest rate for his transfer. The Viola know that the player can sign a pre-contract with any foreign club in January if they do not sign a new contract with him this summer. So, to avoid losing him for nothing, they may sell him.

It is further stated that apart from Liverpool, the likes of Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also interested in securing the signature of the 28-capped international, who had an average campaign with the Serie A side last term.

At Anfield, apart from the likes of Konate, Gomez, Matip and record signing Van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp has also got Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams in his central defense and the young duo did well in the absence of senior stars in the last campaign.

Therefore, the Reds really do not need to reinforce their CB positions anymore and should look to strengthen other key departments before the closure of the window this month.