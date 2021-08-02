Liverpool continue to be linked with Spanish international Saul Niguez and today, we have another story coming from Spain.

According to Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool and Manchester United are running as top favorites to sign the central midfielder from Atletico Madrid.

The renowned Spanish news outlet have claimed that the departure of the La Roja star from the Wanda Metropolitano outfit is increasingly close and his valuation is going to be very low as compared to the 150 million euros release clause present in his current contract.

Yesterday, The Sunday People reported that it could take a (minimum) fee of £35million to hire the services of Saul from the Rojiblancos. However, as per Sport, the representatives of the midfielder have made the English clubs aware that it would take a fee of 50 million euros (£43million) to secure his signing.

The 26-year-old still has more than 4 years left on his contract with the reigning Primera Division champions but he is no longer indispensable. Currently, the 19-capped international is earning a salary of £115,000 a week (The Sunday People via The Faithful).

The Reds need to replace Wijnaldum and as per Marca journalist, Ben Feldman, Saul could be the perfect player to take the place of the Dutch international at Anfield.

Feldman thinks that the midfielder is perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s pressing style of play. He can effectively perform duties in the defensive and attacking thirds in the center of the park and he can score crucial goals as well.

Man Utd have already secured deals for Sancho and Varane and Jack Grealish could be heading to Man City (Sky Sports). Therefore, Liverpool have to act fast to strengthen the squad if they are to seriously challenge the rivals for the Premier League title next season.

Shold Klopp splash £43million to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid?