Another day, another story about Renato Sanches, who is heavily linked with a move away from French club Lille.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via Correio da Manha) claiming that Liverpool can agree a fee of 35 million euros to hire the services of the Portuguese international in the summer transfer window.

Today, French journalist, Mohamed Toubache-Ter, has tweeted that the 23-year-old energetic midfielder could end securing a move to Liverpool this month. The asking price mentioned by the reporter is slightly higher than the one reported by CdM.

Toubache-Ter claimed that the Lille Board intends to sell the former Bayern Munich player for a fee of (maximum) 42 million euros i.e. around £35.5million.

Renato Sanches pourrait quitter Lille pour Liverpool.



Le board lillois compte le lâcher pr au moins 40/42M€ !! #LOSC #LFC — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) August 9, 2021

Last season, Sanches only started 14 games in Lille’s title-winning league campaign and managed to score just a single goal. He spent a considerable amount of time out injured. However, he did well for Portugal at the European Championships, especially vs France when he was dominant in the center against the likes of Pogba and Kante.

This is the story of the Seleccao star’s career so far. He has never been able to perform consistently at the club level since leaving the Liga Nos but has performed well for his country. Yesterday, he played for full 90 minutes in the opening Ligue 1 contest vs Metz that ended 3-3.

At Anfield, there are a number of versatile midfielders but Jurgen Klopp badly needs a star who would be able to score and create goals regularly. Last season the likes of Gini, Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho directly contributed in just 5 goals (combined).

In your view, who should Klopp sign to improve the department?