Liverpool have been linked with Portuguese international and Lille star, Renato Sanches, for some time and the latest reports going on in the media are not so positive.

A week ago, Mundo Deportivo reported that the Reds are clear to hire the services of the £34.2million-rated star because Barcelona cannot afford his signing in the summer transfer window.

As per the latest update provided by O Jogo yesterday (press image provided below), several clubs showed interest to secure the signature of the Seleccao midfielder but above all, Liverpool moved in to sign him. However, as it stands, it is highly unlikely that the player will join the Anfield club.

Why? Because Sanches has suffered a major injury after the first Ligue 1 game of the new season and he will undergo a surgery on his right knee. The operation would keep the player out of action for weeks and therefore, he is not expected leave Lille this month.

The Portuguese news source have mentioned that the former Bayern Munich player was included in the national team squad to face Ireland (September 1st,) and Azerbaijan (September 7th) in the crucial FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures but now, he will miss the contests.

The 23-year-old is an energetic midfielder, who was part of the Portugal squad that won the European Championships in 2016. Unfortunately, he has not been able to perform well at the club level due to consistent injury concerns.

Last season, he missed 14 games in all competitions due to muscle and hamstring concerns (Transfermarkt) and now, he is once again out with a long term issue.

Sanches has the traits to replace Wijnaldum at Anfield but the big difference between the two is that the Dutch star was always fit and never injured for the Merseysiders. Therefore, if we are really going to replace Gini this summer then Klopp should sign a fit and reliable midfielder.

Have your say? Who should the Reds sign to strengthen things in the center?