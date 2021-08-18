Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have mainly operated with a False No. 9, a role that has been brilliantly performed by Roberto Firmino over the years.

Now, we also have Jota and Minamino who can effectively play in that position but the Reds lack a top out and out striker. Last season, they missed clear chances on a regular basis and a natural finisher is required at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have been linked with quality center-forwards and one of them is Erling Braut Haaland, who is on the radar of other top European clubs as well. Back in May, Football Insider reported that talks were held with the player’s dad but the PL side were reluctant to break the bank to hire his services.

As it stands, it seems that the 21-year-old goalscorer is set to stay with Borussia Dortmund for this season and it must be remembered that next year, he can be lured for a fee of 75 million euros (clause). Sport1 have mentioned that based on results, the release clause could even rise up to 90 million euros.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star, Michael Rummenige, has backed the Norwegian international to agree a move to Liverpool. The 57-year-old described the youngster as a ‘perfect’ player and told Sport1:

“Yes. They [Haaland and Mbappe] could get there. We’ll have to wait and see where he goes after this season. Real Madrid and Barcelona have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England. His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.”

The ex Salzburg bo is one of the best strikers in world football at the moment. Not to forget, in the 2019-20 Champions League, he scored at Anfield. The reigning Golden Boy netted 41 goals in as many appearances for BvB in the last campaign.

As far as this season is concerned, in just three games, the £130,000-a-week star (The Daily Mail) has already directly contributed in 8 goals in all competitions. In the opening Bundesliga contest, Dortmund defeated Frankfurt 5-2 and Haaland scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists.

