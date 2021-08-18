Liverpool were heavily interested in hiring the services of Senegalese international, Ismaila Sarr, in 2020 but the winger ended up staying in the Championship with Watford.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are now ready to move in with a bid to finally secure his signature this summer.

News – Liverpool, above all, moved in to sign £34.2million star – Report

Few days back, 90min reported that Liverpool wanted to secure a deal worth £30m to sign the African star, who was the Man of the Match for the Hornets when they ended Klopp’s unbeaten and 18-game winning run in the Premier League (2019-20 campaign). However, the news source claimed that the Vicarage outfit are not looking to offload their prized asset for £30m.

More recently, TMW have covered a story stating that after failing to sign the 23-year-old last year, Liverpool are ready to reignite interest and are prepared to make a bid worth £40m to get his signing done. We shall see if the fee would be enough to reach an agreement with the newly-promoted side.

In his debut PL campaign, the former Metz winger directly contributed in 11 goals in 28 appearances for Watford but could not save them from relegation. Last term, in 39 Championship games, he found the net 13 times and also provided 10 assists to help his team get back into the top flight.

In the current campaign, Sarr featured for full 90 minutes in the opening league fixture vs Aston Villa and scored a crucial goal to help Xisco’s team earn all three points.

The 34-capped international can play on either flank and therefore, he can provide cover for both Mohamed Salah and compatriot Sadio Mane if he ends up moving to Anfield.

The question is, should Liverpool splash £40m to sign Ismaila Sarr knowing that with our African duo, he is also expected to leave for the AFCON in the winter?