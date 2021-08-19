Liverpool comfortably defeated Norwich City in the opening Premier League fixture. Next up, the Reds will collide against Burnley in their first home game of the new campaign.

Last season, the Clarets ended Klopp’s long unbeaten run at Anfield but that happened in an empty stadium. Can the visitors upset the Merseysiders in front of a packed crowd? We shall see.

Against the Canaries, star players like Thiago Alcantara and captain Jordan Henderson were not even part of the squad because they took an extended break after the completion of the European Championships. However, the midfield duo are match-fit and took part in a friendly contest (behind closed doors) vs Aston Villa.

It will be intriguing to see if Jurgen Klopp will opt to start the duo and in my view, only a couple of changes should be made in the center of the park on Saturday.

Brazilian international, Fabinho, was used as a second-half substitute vs Norwich and immediately changed the game after coming on. The Samba star must start in the defensive midfield role. Keita had a good pre-season and the Guinean international should retain his place in the XI.

Veteran James Milner should be rested and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had an average game, so we can expect Spanish international, Thiago, to replace Ox in the center of the park.

Alisson Becker made a brilliant triple save last weekend to keep a clean sheet and the South American shot-stopper must start. In front of him, the backline would likely remain unchanged.

In the attack, both Jota and Firmino found the net but the former Hoffenheim man was much more effective in partnering the likes of Mane and Salah. So, Bobby could return to the starting XI against Sean Dyche’s men.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Burnley: