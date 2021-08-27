Liverpool and Chelsea have earned maximum points from their respective opening league fixtures without even conceding a single goal.

The Reds and the Blues will collide in what is expected to be a blockbuster contest in the Premier League tomorrow. Who will come out on top.

Last season, the Merseysiders dominated at Stamford Bridge and defeated Chelsea but at Anfield, after the arrival of Tuchel, Klopp’s men were beaten. Liverpool were dealing with multiple injury concerns at that time but now, their squad is fit and ready.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp could make a few changes to the squad that started vs Burnley last weekend. First choice left back, Andy Robertson, did not start the first two PL contests due to injury but he was on the bench vs the Clarets and now fit to face Chelsea.

The Scotland captain would likely replace Greek international Kostas Tsimikas to start in the LB role. The likes of Van Dijk and Matip have been brilliant in the central defense and they must play in front of Brazilian shot stopper, Alisson Becker. Trent should be the preferred right back.

In the center of the park, Fabinho, missed the last game due to the death of his father and the Samba star could return to play in the DM role.

On the other hand, Spanish international, Thiago Alcantara, should make his first start of the season by replacing young Harvey Elliott and the former Bayern man must partner skipper Henderson in the central midfield.

In the attacking third, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are irreplaceable as far as the wide attacking positions are concerned. In the CF role, Diogo Jota, who has netted two goals in as many appearances this term, should get the nod to start against the reigning European Champions.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Chelsea: