Liverpool dropped points against 10 men Chelsea in the last Premier League game. The Reds were unable to break the rock solid defense set up by Tuchel.

Klopp’s men clearly lacked ideas up front and failed to even create a single clear cut chance in the entire game. Therefore, the German manager needs to improve the quality and depth of the offense before the transfer window shuts down tomorrow.

News – Liverpool in contact to agree £75,000-a-week deal to sign playmaker – Klopp pressing

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are linked with a talented attacker in the form of Danish international Mikkel Damsgaard, who plays for Italian Serie A side Sampdoria.

Few days back Il Secolo XIX (via Sampnews24) reported that the Merseysiders are planning to make a decisive assault to hire the services of the 21-year-old starlet who has also been on the radar of another Premier League side in the form of Tottenham Hotspur.

More recently, La Repubbica (via Sport Witness) have reported that the PL leaders have now dropped out of the race to lure the youngster, who was highly impressive for Denmark at the European Championships. He directly contributed in 3 goals in 5 starts and helped his team reach the last four.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that currently, the most eligible candidates to secure the signature of Damsgaard are Liverpool and Leeds United and it is stated that a late offer could be made in the summer transfer window for the ex Nordsjaelland attacker.

Liverpool do not have ample depth in the wide attacking positions. When Salah and Mane are not firing, they do not have anyone good enough to come in and make impact. Origi and Minamino are in the back-up but the drop-off in quality is massive.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s current contract with Sampdoria will expire in 2024 and at the moment, he is valued (Sport MediaSet) at around 35 million euros (£30million).

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to improve the offense before tomorrow’s deadline?