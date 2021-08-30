With just over a day remaining in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are once again linked with a move to hire the services of Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic.

Last year, the Reds were interested in luring the Inter Milan star but the Nerazzurri were demanding activation of his 60 million release clause (Calcio Mercato).

News – Liverpool in contact to agree £75,000-a-week deal to sign playmaker – Klopp pressing

Now, the Italian champions find themselves in a complicated situation because the midfielder’s current contract will expire in 10 months and they obviously do not want to lose him for free.

Therefore, Inter Live has reported that the Serie A giants are just waiting for the transfer window to close and then, they will try to agree a new two-year deal with the 28-year-old star. The news source have mentioned that the 3-time European Champions could offer a contract that will make the player earn 5 million euros per year plus bonuses.

However, it is stated that Inzaghi’s team could face competition from Juventus and particularly from abroad with the Merseysiders getting serious to hire his services. Liverpool are ready to agree lucrative terms worth 7 million euros per year i.e. £115,000 a week to sign Brozovic.

After the departure of manager Antonio Conte, Inter Milan have already lost star defender, Achraf Hakimi, to Paris Saint-Germain and superstar striker, Romelu Lukaku, to Chelsea. So, it will not be surprising to see another star leave for a better deal.

To avoid losing him on a bosman, the San Siro outfit may sell him and reports this summer have suggested that the former Dinamo Zagreb holding midfield star is valued (Leggo) at around 30 million euros (£25.7million).

The 63-capped international featured in 33 games in last season’s title-winning Serie A campaign. He was solid in the DM role and also directly contributed in 8 goals. Brozovic was a key member of the Crotian side that reached the final of the World Cup in 2018.

At Anfield, Liverpool have the likes of Fabinho and Henderson, who are brilliant play-breakers, so, we definitely do not need another DM. Instead, Klopp should focus on signing a top central attacking midfielder, someone who would be able to score and create goals regularly. What do you think?