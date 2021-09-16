The English Premier League, or simply the Premier League, is one of the top professional football leagues in the world. When compared to other football leagues, the Premier League is also considered the best in the world despite the fact that the top Premier League clubs are not so successful in international competitions. The English Premier League was founded almost thirty years ago, in February of 1993. The highest level of the football league system in England consists of twenty clubs.

Regular English Premier seasons run from August until May, and every team play thirty-eight matches including nineteen away and nineteen home matches, with most matches played on Sundays and Saturdays. The Premier League operates on a relegation and promotion system with the EFL (English Football League). The establishment of the English Premier League followed after clubs competing in the First Division of the Football League decided to break away.

The most-watched professional football league has a staggering audience of over four billion people across the globe. Matches are regularly broadcasted in over two hundred territories around the world. Since its inception, fifty clubs have participated in the Premier League matches including only two Welsh and forty-eight English clubs. Seven of these clubs have won the English Premier League title, including Manchester United with thirteen titles, Manchester City with five titles, Chelsea with also five titles, Arsenal with three, and Leicester City with one title. Both Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool have won the title once.

Online Bookmakers and the English Premier League

As mentioned in the previous section, the English Premier League holds the amazing status of the most competitive, best professional football league. While teams participating in the Premier League do not win the biggest European football tournaments as frequently as the top competing teams in Italy and Spain, the English Premier League still has the toughest competition. Needless to say, all matches of the Premier League are covered by all renowned bookmakers.

Irish sports bettors are huge fans of the English Premier League, and football fans are always interested in seeing what will clubs do by the time the transfer window closes. Further, we take a look at Liverpool's stats for this season. We also take a look at the club's transfer odds according to the most renowned online bookies.

Liverpool’s Transfer Odds and Biggest Targets

According to this article, the online sports betting industry in the United Kingdom and England is the most profitable alongside online casinos, with almost 50% of the entire market being dominated by football. According to an annual report on the UK iGaming industry released by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, the total GGY of the UK gambling industry went down by 0.6% in 2020 to reach £14.2 billion. The total GGY of the UK online gambling industry including sports betting activities went up by around 8% in 2020 when compared to a period between April 2018 and March 2019.

The online sports betting sector in England and the UK is expected to grow in the time to come and everyone’s attention shifted toward the top English football clubs and their potential transfers. In the previous transfer window, the club signed twenty-two-year-old Ibrahima Konate for €40 million. Ibrahima Konate, before joining Liverpool, played as center-back for RB Leipzig.

Ten players left Liverpool in the summer including Harry Wilson who joined Fulham, Taiwo Awoniyi who joined Union Berlin, and Xherdan Shaqiri who joined Olympique Lyon. Other players who left Liverpool during the previous transfer window are Marko Grujic, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ben Davies, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Sheyi Ojo, and Ozan Kabak.

Transfer rumors are not missing either, even though the club’s manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is more than happy with the current squad and that the team does not need any new players. However, some online bookies suggest that Liverpool may target Yves Bissouma, and Mikkel Damsgaard. Sources also claim Liverpool is very much interested in signing Jude Bellingham and young Karim Adeyemi who played nine games and scored seven goals so far.