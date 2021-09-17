Trio return – Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a victory over Italian giants AC Milan in a seesaw contest that ended 3-2 at Anfield.

Next up, the Reds must focus on the Premier League again as they will face Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Eagles were able to defeat high flying Tottenham in their last game. Can they upset the Merseysiders in their own backyard?

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign ‘perfect’ £130,000-a-week star

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect manager Jurgen Klopp to make at least three changes to the squad that started vs the Rossoneri last night.

In the backline, without Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool were vulnerable against Milan and conceded two goals in two minutes in the first half. The Dutch international is arguably the most important player in the team and he must return to the starting XI vs Palace.

The former Southampton man would likely partner Joel Matip again in the central defense in front of South American shot stopper, Alisson Becker. On the other hand, Trent and Robbo must start again in the full back positions.

In the central midfield, Spanish international Thiago Alcantara should replace Guinean star, Naby Keita, to feature with skipper Jordan Henderson, who scored a sublime winning goal in the Champions League game. Brazilian star Fabinho would likely retain his holding midfield starting position.

As far as the attack is concerned, Divock Origi provided a crucial assist on Wednesday night but it will not come as any surprise if Klopp opt to replace him by bringing back Sadio Mane to the starting XI. The likes of Jota and Salah should start again with the Senegalese international.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Crystal Palace: