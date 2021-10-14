Liverpool were heavily linked with Belgian international Jeremy Doku in the summer transfer window but in the end, the player stayed with Rennes.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders still have the speedy winger on their radar, in fact, they are best positioned to finally sign him next summer.

News – Liverpool ready to seal signing by offering £25.5million – Report

Back in August, journalist Sacha Tavolieri (LFC Transfer Room) claimed that the 19-time English champions moved in and made contact to lure the 19-year-old attacker. On the other hand, Jeunes Footeux also talked about the Reds’ interest in the player, who is valued at 50 million euros (£42.4million).

More recently, RTL Sport journalist, Alexandre Braeckman, has claimed that the teenage sensation could end up leaving the French club next summer and at the moment, Liverpool are best positioned to secure his signing.

Doku only managed to score 2 goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances in the last campaign and as far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, in 4 appearances, he is yet to find the net or set up a goal. Moreover, he has missed the last 9 games in all competitions due a hamstring injury.

So, the stats are not impressive at all but the youngster was highly impressive at the European Championships, specially against eventual winners Italy. He consistently terrified the Azzurri defenders while playing on the left flank and even won Belgium a penalty kick (Lukaku scored from the spot).

At Anfield, Liverpool have world class wingers like Salah and Mane, who have regularly scored and created goals under Jurgen Klopp and more importantly, they have always remained fit.

The African duo will soon be considered in the veteran category as they will turn 30 next year and in the coming years, the Reds will have to replace him. Doku has the potential but he clearly needs to improve a lot to be as good as the Liverpool duo.

In your opinion, should Liverpool spend £42.4million to finally sign Jeremy Doku in the summer of 2022?