This Liverpool 4-3-3 XI should blow Watford away

Liverpool have dropped points in their last two league games despite leading on no fewer than four times. The Reds must be looking to get back to winning ways.

Tomorrow, the Merseysiders will collide against newly promoted Watford side, who have recently appointed a new manager in the form of Italian Claudio Ranieri.

As far as the team news is concerned, it has been confirmed that the Brazilian duo of Alisson Becker and Fabinho would not be able to feature for Jurgen Klopp after traveling to South America for international duty. So, key changes would be made in the usual starting XI.

Still, Klopp can come up with the XI that is good enough to blow away the struggling Hornets. In the absence of Alisson, young Kelleher could start in the goal.

In the back-line, the likes of Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and record signing Virgil van Dijk should retain their starting positions. The good news id that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back and the England international would likely replace veteran Jams Milner to feature in the right back role.

With Fabinho out and Thiago and Jones injured, we can expect captain Jordan Henderson to start in the defensive midfield position. In front of the skipper, the likes of Ox and Naby Keita may feature in the center of the park.

As far as the offense is concerned, Mane and Salah have been in form lately and they were brilliant during the international break as well. The African duo must start on the flanks. Jota suffered a minor injury scare with Portugal and therefore, Firmino could return to start in the False No. 9 role.

Here is the Liverpool 4-3-3 XI that should be able to blow Watford away: