Liverpool are searching for an out and out striker and they are consistently linked with Serbian international and Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are prepared to splash cash to sign the prolific goalscorer, who has been in brilliant form for the Serie A side.

News – Liverpool ready to agree £63.7million terms with their star – Journalist

According to a story covered by Tutto Mercato Web, citing Tutto Sport, Juventus are in the front row to hire the services of the 21-year-old star, who found the net 21 times in the league for the Viola and saved his team from going down last season.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the Bianconeri should be worried about the interest from Premier League sides Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City, who are prepared to spend significant amount of cash in order to sign Vlahovic.

The Reds do not have a natural No.9 in their squad, similarly, the Sky Blues allowed Sergio Aguero to join Barcelona and have not yet replaced the Argentine international. So, Guardiola and Klopp are looking strengthen their strike-force.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, Vlahovic has netted 6 goals in 8 appearances for Fiorentina and is currently in action in the Serie A against Venezia.

The young center forward was fantastic for the national side in the most recent international break. He scored the winning goal against Luxembourg and netted a brace vs Azerbaijan to propel Serbia to the top of their World Cup qualification group for the time being.

The 12-capped star’s current deal with the Italian club will expire in June 2023 and he is valued (CdS) at around 75 million euros (£63million).

In your opinion, should Liverpool splash £63million to sign Dusan Vlahovic?