Liverpool have been linked with several quality wingers and the latest name in the lime light is that of Colombian international and FC Porto star, Luis Diaz.

According to a story covered by Jornal de Noticias today (press image provided below), the Reds are looking to advance to sign the South American attacker in the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese news outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders will be without Sadio Mane and star playmaker Mohamed Salah in winter when the duo would leave to take part in the African Cup of Nations. In such a scenario, Klopp would need to strengthen the offense, especially the wide attacking positions.

Diaz’s current contract with the Primeira Liga side will expire in 2024 and it has a mammoth clause of 80 million euros (£67million). As per JN, if the Anfield club advance to lure him in January then Porto would point towards the £67million clause and will not let him leave for cheap.

In Spain, AS have reported that Klopp is pressing to sign the winger and has requested the club to hire his services in the next transfer window.

Diaz is a versatile attacker, who can effectively play on either flank but naturally, he is a left winger. In the current campaign, the 30-capped international has been in brilliant form. So far, in 11 league games, he has directly contributed in as many goals. Moreover, he has also netted 2 goals in 4 Champions League appearances.

In the Copa America 2021, the attacker helped Colombia earn third place and he was the joint top scorer in the competition (alongside Lionel Messi) with 4 goals.

In your view, should Klopp splash £67million to sign Luis Diaz in winter?