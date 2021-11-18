Liverpool have been after Spanish international and Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Adama Traore, for a long time and once again, he is on the radar.

Last year, the Reds were looking to lure the speedy winger but were not prepared to meet the high fee of £60million (The Mirror). They were even linked with a move in the last summer’s transfer window but the player stayed put at the Molineux.

More recently, 90min have revealed that Wolves are prepared to sell the 25-year-old attacker in the January transfer window and Liverpool would like to finally get his signing done. The Merseysiders face competition from Catalan giants, Barcelona.

The news source have mentioned that the West Midlands side want a fee of at least £30million from the sale of the player but Liverpool value him below that.

The Daily Express have claimed that Liverpool could be set to launch a move to sign Traore in winter and they could offer one of Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Nat Phillips to strike a swap deal.

The La Roja star was brilliant in the 2019-20 campaign in which he directly contributed in 18 goals in all competitions. He was named Man of the Match in both the contests against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side and was praised by Jurgen Klopp.

However, last season, he was average under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo and only managed to score 3 goals in 41 appearances. This season, his form has been terrible as well. So far, in 12 appearances, he has not scored/created a single goal.

Liverpool do need to improve the wide attacking positions keeping in view that Salah and Mane would leave for the AFCON in winter? In your view, should Klopp spend £30million to finally sign Adama Traore?