Key changes – Liverpool’s likely 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal

Liverpool lost their last league game against West Ham United before the international break and would be looking to return to winning ways when they face Arsenal tomorrow.

The Gunners lost their opening three PL games of the season but then 6 wins and 2 draws have propelled them into the top 5 and they are just a couple of points behind the Reds. Who will come out on Saturday?

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make a few key changes to the squad that started vs the Hammers. The likes of sipper Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertsono and Sadio Mane suffered injury concerns during the international break.

The German manager has confirmed that the Senegalese attacker is available for tomorrow’s clash vs the north London club, however, there are doubts about the availability of Hendo and Robbo.

In such a scenario, the duo should be rested. In the left back role, Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, who has been brilliant for us this term, must return in pace of Robertson. The likes of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Matip would likely retain their places in the backline.

In the center of the park, Fabinho must start as the main defensive midfielder. In place of Henderson, we can expect Spanish international Thiago Alcantara to return and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the central midfield positions.

As far as the offense is concerned, with Roberto Firmino still out injured, Portuguese star, Diogo Jota, would probably retain his starting place as the False No. 9. On the other hand, Mane and Salah must start in the wide attacking positions.

Here is Liverpool’s likely 4-3-3 XI vs Arsenal: