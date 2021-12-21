Liverpool have been after Federico Chiesa for quite some time and the latest reports going on in the media suggest that the Reds were able to reach an agreement to sign him from Fiorentina.

According to Niccolo Ceccarini (Viola News), Liverpool agreed a fee worth £59.8million (70 million euros) with the Italian club to sign the Azzurri star back in 2020. However, the playmaker’s did not want to join the Merseysiders and his preference was to move to Juventus.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £10million signing – Report

The transfer expert stated:

“Chiesa? I’ll tell you a background: Fiorentina had reached an agreement with Liverpool for €70m, but the negotiations did not go through due to the boy’s desire to go to Juventus. And so there was the famous two-year loan.”

The 24-year-old star can play on either flank, through the center and also as an out and out striker if needed. Last season, he directly contributed in 26 goals (15 goals and 11 assists) for the Old Lady (on loan), who were unable to win the title.

He was a key member of the Italian national squad that lifted the Euro 2020 trophy and was named in the Team of the Tournament. The 37-capped star netted two goals in the competition and was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window (Corriere dello Sport).

Back in September, Calcio Mercato reported that the Reds are still interested in hiring the services of Chiesa, who is currently playing his second season on loan with the Bianconeri. This term, so far, he has netted 3 goals and provided as many assists in 16 appearances under Allegri.

At Anfield, Klopp does need to improve the depth of the attack, especially the wide attacking positions. In such a scenario, do you think, the German boss should push again to sign Federico Chiesa?