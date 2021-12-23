Ever since Philippe Coutinho decided to leave Liverpool for Barcelona, he has been linked with a return to Anfield because his time at the Nou Camp has been disastrous.

In the summer transfer window, the Brazilian international wanted to leave the Catalan giants and his prime wish was to re-sign for the Reds (Sport). However, that did not happen.

News – Liverpool favorites to finally sign £51million midfielder – Report

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are interested in bringing the Samba star back to the club where he became a superstar in the Premier League.

According to a recent report published by Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules, Barca have to balance the books and for that, they are prepared to sell players. In such a scenario, the likes of Coutinho, Neto, Luuk de Jong and Umtiti could be offloaded.

As far as the former Inter Milan playmaker is concerned, he was a hit in the PL and therefore, his agent is looking to get him back to England. The Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool consider move to sign him but are yet to take any definitive step.

The 29-year-old attacker has mainly warmed the bench this term and in all competitions, he has managed to start just times. He needs regular first team football to feature for Brazil in the next year’s FIFA World Cup and therefore, he must leave Barca.

At Anfield, the South American was absolutely loved by the Kop and he was arguably our best player in the 2017-18 campaign before he decided to leave.

The £240,000-a-week player’s (The Mirror) needs to revive his career by leaving Barcelona. In your view, should Liverpool move to bring Coutinho back?