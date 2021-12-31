Liverpool lack quality in depth as far as the attacking department is concerned. They surely need to improve the wide attacking positions and lure a CAM.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then once again, the Reds are linked with England international and Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka.

News – Favorites Liverpool backed to agree ‘exciting’ £100million signing

Back in June 2020, the Merseysiders showed strong interest (Football Insider) in luring the youngster, who has been in top form for the Gunners in the current campaign.

More recently, Ian McGarry has claimed that Liverpool have shortlisted Saka to strengthen their offense. Moreover, the good news for the Anfield faithful is that even the playmaker is looking to secure a move to Liverpool. The transfer expert stated (The Transfer Window Podcast):

“Saka is someone who is a player who suits Liverpool’s style. Liverpool would provide the opportunity and platform for him to play and compete at the highest level. And that would certainly be something that I’m told he and his representatives are very interested in.”

The 20-year-old starlet’s current contract with the north London club will expire in the summer of 2024 and McGarry has claimed that talks have taken place in order to extend his stay. His market value (Todo Fichajes) is around 65 million euros (£54.6million)

In the current campaign, the youngster, who can effectively play on either flank, has started 18 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 10 goals (6 goals and 4 assists). Arsenal won their last game against Norwich 5-0 and Saka netted a brace in the contest.

The likes of Mane and Salah have been brilliant for the Reds over the years but the duo will turn 30 next year and soon, they should look to the future for long term replacements.

In your view, should Klopp move in to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal?