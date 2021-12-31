Liverpool have been linked with Ivorian international and AC Milan midfielder for quite some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have already submitted an offer to sign him.

The African star’s current contract will expire in the summer and the Rossoneri have not been able to extend his stay. Back in July, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Merseysiders have promised to meet all the demands of the player to hire his services on a bosman.

According to a recent report covered by Ansa, it is highly likely that the 25-year-old central midfielder will leave the seven time European Champions on a free transfer in the summer and he has received a very interesting offer from Liverpool.

The Reds allowed one of their most important players, Gini Wijnaldum, to leave for absolutely nothing and to make matters worse, they did not sign anyone to replace the Dutch star in the last transfer window. Now, they have a problematic midfield. Against Leicester, veteran Milner was brought on in the hope to change the game.

Jurgen Klopp needs an energetic player to replace Wijnaldum in the center of the park and a versatile star like Kessie would fit the bill. The former Atalanta man likes to press and win the ball, can tackle and is comfortable in possession. Moreover, he is a specialist penalty taker and can score important goals as well.

In the last campaign, the 52-capped international directly contributed in 20 goals (14 goals and 6 assists) in all competitions for AC Milan. This season, so far, he has netted 5 goals in the Serie A.

At the moment, Kessie is earning a very low salary of just 2.2 million euros a season i.e. around £36,000-a-week (CdS). He surely deserves to earn way more.

