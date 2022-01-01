The transfer window has opened today and Liverpool are already linked with a number of players. The name of Ronald Araujo is once again in the limelight.

According to El Nacional, the Barcelona starlet has earned a leading role in the side under the management of club legend Xavi Hernandez, however, that is not enough for him.

News – £54.6million playmaker interested in securing Liverpool move – Expert

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the Uruguayan international wants to be rewarded for his performances by getting his salary considerably raised. He is hoping that president, Joan Laporta, would step in and offer him a new contract.

It is stated that currently, the 22-year-old central defender is earning less than half a million euros but for now, Barca have prioritized deals for Dembele and Gavi. In such a scenario, Araujo is looking to move away from the Nou Camp outfit and he is rated at around 40 million euros (£33.5million)

El Nacional claim that Jurgen Klopp has specifically requested to secure the signing of the South American center back. Liverpool have offered him a huge deal inclusive of a massive salary and a guaranteed role in the starting XI with Virgil van Dijk.

Araujo’s current deal with Barcelona will expire in the summer of 2023. He has made 58 appearances for the Spanish giants thus far and has earned 5 caps for his country.

At Anfield, Liverpool already have four quality center backs in the form of Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Konate. On the other hand, last season’s hero, Nat Phillips is there as well. Therefore, for now, I do not think that Klopp needs to add another central defender.

We lack depth in the attacking third and must remember that the likes of Mane and Salah would miss games due to their participation in the AFCON.

In your opinion, who should the Reds sign to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window?