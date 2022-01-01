Klopp pushing to sign £407,000 a week playmaker for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool do not have ample depth as compared to Man City and they will lose star attackers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a month. So, they will need a miracle to catch the Sky Blues.

In all fairness, the Reds must splash the cash to improve the team in the January transfer window and reports indicate that Jurgen Klopp is pushing to sign Eden Hazard.

According to El Nacional, the German manager has asked Liverpool to hire the services of the former Chelsea playmaker, who has had a torrid time since moving to the Bernabeu. However, it is unlikely that his request will be accepted because the player is past his best.

The Spanish media source have mentioned that Klopp has seen the best of Hazard and thinks that he can be the man to cover in the absence of Mane and Salah.

The ex Lille attacker made 352 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and directly contributed in over 200 goals. However, since completing his big-money move to Real Madrid, the 116-capped international has only scored 5 goals in 57 appearances.

In such a scenario, Carlo Ancelotti has mainly preferred Brazilian star, Vinicius Jr in the starting XI. As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, Hazard has only started 7 games in all competitions for the Los Blancos. Moreover, in 14 appearances, he is yet to score a goal.

The 30-year-old’s current contract with the La Liga leaders will expire in the summer of 2024 and he is earning a mammoth salary of £407,000 a week (Marca).

