Manchester City defeated Arsenal right at the end and now lead Liverpool by 12 points in the Premier League. The Reds do have two games in hand and the first will be played tonight vs the European Champions.

Chelsea are struggling to find form and have players out injured and the same is the case for the Reds, who will also be without manager Jurgen Klopp after he contracted coronavirus.

News – Liverpool offer huge deal to sign £33.5million player – Report

So, Pep Lijnders will take charge of the Merseysiders at Stamford Bridge and it will be fair to say that dropping points again would probably end the title race. As far as the team news is concerned, three players could miss the game after suspected positive COVID-19 tests but the club has not named them.

In the goal, Alisson Becker would likely retain his place and in front of the Brazilian shot stopper, Joel Matip and record signing Virgil van Dijk may feature in the central defense.

First choice left back, Andrew Robertson is still out due to suspension, this will be his last game. In place of the Scottish international, Kostas Tsimikas would once again get the nod to feature. On the other end, Trent may make his 200th appearance for the club.

In the center of the park, Fabinho should start in the DM role and in front of the Samba star, the likes of Keita and skipper Henderson would probably start in the central midfield.

As far as the attack is concerned, the likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are our key goal scorers but the trio were not on song in the last game vs Leicester and missed big chances. The African duo will be featuring in their last game before leaving for national duty and we may see Firmino replace Jota in the False No.9 role.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 starting XI vs Chelsea: