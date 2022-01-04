Liverpool are linked with a number of midfielders taking into consideration the persisting issues in the center of the park and the name of Denis Zakaria is in the focus.

The Swiss international will be out of contract in the summer and therefore, he can be lured for cheap in the winter transfer window.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £42million signing – Report

According to Jonathan Shrager, Liverpool have made contact to sign the play breaker from Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window but the Reds are not alone in the race. He has stated that the likes of Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are in the running as well.

Back in November last year, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, revealed that Merseysiders are in pole position to hire the services of the 25-year-old midfielder, who would like to move to the Anfield club to work under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Zakaria has so far made 144 appearances for the Bundesliga side, who have failed to agree a new deal with him. The renowned Italian news source reported that if the Germans decide to offload him in the winter window then he could cost around 10 million euros (£8.4million).

Liverpool lost an energetic midfielder in the form of Gini Wijnaldum last summer and they have not replaced him as yet. On the other hand, they have lost control in the center of the park with Thiago out injured. We have won all the league games that the Spaniard has started this term.

Zakaria is mainly a holding midfield player, who can also play in the central defense. Tackling and breaking play is his specialty but we already have Fabinho for that role.

Liverpool must sign a midfielder who can consistently press and win the ball in the opposition’s half for the team. Right now, the opponents are getting ample time to launch the ball over the top on the counter.

