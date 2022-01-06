In the winter transfer window of 2018, Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and till date, they have not directly replaced the Brazilian.

The Reds do not have a midfielder, who can regularly score and create goals like the Samab star used to do at Anfield. Therefore, Klopp needs a natural CAM/No.10 and reports suggest that they are considering bringing Coutinho back.

News – Liverpool bid ready to sign “brilliant” star for £37.5million – Report

According to Goal.com, Liverpool are looking to sign the former Inter Milan playmaker, who is also on the radar of Everton and Aston Villa. Barca broke their transfer record to lure him but now, they are looking to sell him to cut down their wage bill.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the 29-year-old star wants to return to the Premier League where he excelled under the management of Jurgen Klopp. Since leaving for Spain, he has not progressed at all in his career.

In the summer transfer window, Spanish media outlet, Sport, reported that the playmaker’s chief wish was to secure a move back to Liverpool. Moreover, in September 2021, El Nacional reported that Barca were prepared to send him back but Klopp was not interested.

Coutinho became a superstar at Anfield and was absolutely loved by the Kop. Therefore, moving to arch rivals Everton would tarnish his relationship with the Liverpool supporters.

Aston Villa are currently managed by Steven Gerrard, who knows all about the qualities of his former team-mate but the Villa Park outfit cannot offer him football at the highest level. A return to Liverpool will also guarantee return to Champions League football.

The ex Inter Milan star’s current deal at the Nou Camp will expire in the summer of 2023 and he earns a salary of around £240,000 a week (Mirror Sport).

In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally re-sign Philippe Coutinho this month?