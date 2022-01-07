Liverpool’s £58million offer would be accepted – Reis

Liverpool’s need to sign a top-quality winger is evident keeping in view that two of their top scorers, Salah and Mane, are on international duty this month.

Therefore, a number of players are linked and Luis Diaz has been in the focus. There have been rumors suggesting that the Reds are willing to make a huge offer to sign the Colombian international.

Addressing such rumors, former Portugal midfielder, Rodolfo Reis, has claimed that if Liverpool really make an offer worth 70 million euros (£58million) then it would be accepted by Porto, who cannot ignore such abid due to economical problems.

The 67-year-old praised the Dragons’ winger and told Antena 1 (via Record):

“Luis Diaz is currently desirable for any club and it is logical, for what we know, that Liverpool will be without some players because of the African Cup of Nations and so they are looking for replacements.”

“They have money and whoever has it can do what they want I think that if the proposal is 70 million euros (£58million), FC Porto cannot say no. It will, in my opinion, embezzle FC Porto, but the club is in great financial difficulties, not only FC Porto but any Portuguese club, and, honestly, if this proposal is true I think that FC Porto cannot say no”

In the current campaign, so far, the South American winger has started 20 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 19 goals (14 goals and 5 assists) for the Liga Nos side. Reis claims that his former side will lose their No.1 weapon if they end up losing Diaz in the winter transfer window.

Salah and Mane have directly contributed in 43 goals (combined) this season and failure to adequately improve the squad in their absence could cost the Reds.

In such a situation, should Liverpool break the bank to sign Luis Diaz?