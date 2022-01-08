Liverpool prepared to pay £58.5million initial fee to sign star – Report

Liverpool are constantly linked with South American winger, Luis Diaz, who has been tearing it apart in Portugal for FC Porto in the current campaign,

The latest reports going on in the media may excite the Anfield faithful. According to A Bola, Liverpool are prepared to pay an initial fee of £58.5million and a further £8.3million in add-ons to sign the Colombian international.,

News – Klopp pressing Liverpool to secure £407,000-a-week star signing – He’s convinced

The well-known Portuguese media outlet have claimed that in total, the Merseysiders are willing to meet the exact amount of the release clause i.e. 80 million euros (£66.8million) to hire the services of the attacker, who was the joint top scorer at the Copa America last summer.

However, the clause can only be activated if the amount is paid in full. Therefore, it will be intriguing to see if the Dragons would accept a payment structure with bonuses. If the deal is agreed then it would be the biggest transfer in the history of the Liga Nos side.

Scenario at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp does need to urgently reinforce his attacking department to cover for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. More importantly, the German manager needs to focus on the long term future as the African duo will turn 30 this year.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was able to lure Diogo Jota last year and the Seleccao star has done brilliantly well in the absence of Roberto Firmino. However, we do not have anyone good enough to cover for our first choice wingers.

Diaz’s stats and performance

Luis Diaz directly contributed in 17 goals (11 goals and 6 assists) in 47 appearances for the Primeira Liga club last season but this term, he has significantly improved.

In just 24 games, the winger has already directly contributed in 19 goals under the management of Sergio Conceicao.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days. For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.