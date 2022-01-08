Apart from the wide offensive positions, Liverpool need to improve the problematic midfield that has been inconsistent in the current campaign.

Failure to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the center of the park is haunting us big time. The Dutch international was the fittest player at Anfield and played the highest number of games under Jurgen Klopp.

News – Liverpool’s £58million offer would be accepted – Reis

We have won all our league games in the current campaign in which Thiago Alcantara has started but unfortunately, the Spanish international has only started 8 times in the Premier League and has missed 9 games due to fitness concerns.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are willing to hire the services of La Roja starlet, Gavi, from La Liga giants, FC Barcelona.

According to Catalan source, El Nacional, Liverpool are prepared to agree the fee of £41.7m i.e. required to activate the release clause to secure the signing of the 17-year-old central midfielder, who can also play effectively in the attacking third.

The Spanish outlet have claimed that Jurgen Klopp wants to have Gavi in his squad and has requested the board to complete the deal. It is stated that Liverpool are tempting the teenage sensation with a salary that would be 50 times the wage he is currently getting at the Nou Camp.

Barca are looking to hand the 4-capped international a new contract. Currently, he earns around £1,600-a-week (Mirror Sport), so, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to agree a deal worth £80,000 a week to bring him to Anfield.

The youngster has already started 13 games in the league for Barcelona, scored a goal and provided 3 assists. In your view, should Liverpool activate the £41.7m clause to sign Gavi?